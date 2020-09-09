Antigonish County Warden says lead-up St. FX Fall Term appears to be Going Well

With StFX students settling into the area before classes begin next week, Antigonish County

Warden Owen McCarron said things seem to be going well overall.

McCarron said StFX is on top of things, adding the RCMP are watching closely.

One of the flare-ups McCarron mentioned was the student who was fined $1,000 by police for not self isolating. McCarron said that sort of punishment sometimes sends a messages to other potential transgressors, and he hopes students will fall in line for the rest of the term