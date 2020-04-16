Antigonish County Warden says Municipal Budget will be Delayed

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said there is going to be at least a three week delay on the municipality’s budget.

Following the county’s regular monthly meeting held via teleconference on Tuesday night, McCarron said council is waiting to get more information from the province regarding the covid-19 pandemic. McCarron said they would usually be in a position to release the budget in the second or third week of May but now it looks like it won’t be until at least mid-June. As for their bottom line, McCarron said the current situation could have a significant impact.

The warden said they don’t have a number in mind as to how much the county will be impacted or how much of shortfall might be on the way. He also said there hasn’t been any discussion so far when it comes to increasing tax rates at this point. The warden did say the county is fortunate in that they have always been in a fairly solid financial state.

McCarron noted the decision was made on April 3 to remove the ice from the Antigonish Arena. While there was a loss of revenue by taking it out a few months earlier than usual, he also said there will be a reduction in costs for electricity and labour.