Antigonish County Warden says Municipality Experienced Growth in 2018

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county had a good year in 2018, with development and growth throughout. He said they are also looking at a number of projects moving into the new year.

McCarron said the county is on track to see $30 million in construction over the last 12 months, with gains in the agriculture and commercial construction as well.

The warden pointed to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s housing development project as something he was pleased to see the county supporting. The warden also made note of the county’s residential tax rate remaining at 88 cents per $100 of assessment while the commercial rate stayed at $1.46 per $100. He said the residential rate is in the bottom 15 per cent of the province while the commercial rate is the lowest such rate in Nova Scotia, adding the rates are favourable for developers.

McCarron said the county’s recreation department was busy, noting the Canada 150 pavilion was completed by July, which hosted Canada Day events and a family evening for the National Summer Special Olympics. Mobi-matts also went up at Pomquet Beach.