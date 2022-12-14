Antigonish County Warden says Positives from Keating Centre hosting the German and Austrian Junior Hockey Teams

Austrian Hockey Federation for pre-competition camps and an exhibition game at the Charles V. Keating Centre ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships taking place in Halifax and Moncton.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said there has been a lot of discussion around the issues facing Hockey Canada, noting some may be critical of the game coming to the community. At the same time, he said there are positives to having the game locally. He pointed to Keating Centre hosting world junior player athletes a number of years ago, noting it inspired a lot of young athletes.

The German hockey camp will take place from Dec 14 – Dec 22, and the Austrian Hockey Federation camp will run from Dec 16 – Dec 23.

Both teams will face off in an exhibition game at the Keating Centre on December 20 at 7 p.m..