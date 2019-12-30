Antigonish County Warden says several commercial developments Aiding in the Growth of the County

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council is happy with growth in the county and

developments including East Gate Ridge, Nova Landing, and Mount Cameron and The Maples.

He pointed to the $15.3 million operating budget for the area, noting $3.55 million is for education costs and $3.24 million goes towards protective services. The county kept the residential tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $1.46 per $100 of assessment. The residential rate is in the bottom 15 per cent in Nova Scotia and the commercial rate is the lowest in the province.

As for things to come, McCarron said the county’s recreation department is working on an active transportation bikeway study. The Warden says the county supports active transportation and it offers another reason for people to come here.