Antigonish County Warden says Special Olympic National Summer Games will Put Antigonish in the National Spotlight

Excitement is building in the area over this summer's Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish, and the county's Warden shares the feeling. Owen McCarronsays a meeting that was held recently with committee members for the summer games was positive, and will put Antigonish in the national spotlight.

McCarron says that the volunteer component for the games will be very important:

McCarron adds that the county will be heavily involved in the games, which is expected to have great economic benefits for both the town and county of Antigonish.