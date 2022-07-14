Antigonish County Warden says Successful Canada Day Celebrations and Highland Games Bodes Well for Summer

The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish said well attended Highland Games

and as successful Canada day bodes well for the summer.

Warden Owen McCarron called the Highland Games a huge success, noting to you could feel the buzz throughout the week, noting the events seemed to be well attended.

He called the solid attendance a good sign, adding it`s critically important for local organizations and volunteers to get a couple of success stories under their belts. He pointed to the volunteer effort in putting the Highland Games together, and applauded them for their work in ensuring a successful games.