Antigonish County Warden To Visit Every District to Garner Feedback from Residents

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is getting better acquainted with residents across

the municipality.

One of the early stops in what McCarron calls the warden’s tour took place in Havre Boucher last month and about 40 people made it out. He said the idea is to visit all of the county’s districts over the next year or two and discuss with residents what’s happening in the county and the districts. McCarron said he also visited Arisaig last month.

The warden said the meetings are an open forum and he’ll be joined by the councillor from the district he visits and staff. He said they’ll bring out some of the things the county is doing and they welcome engagement from residents