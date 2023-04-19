Antigonish County Warden urges Residents to Check Before They Burn

With a string of grassfires across the province and locally over the weekend, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron wanted to highlight the need to follow procedure.

The warden said burn season began March 15, noting it used to be mid-April before the regulations changed.

McCarron noted the weather changes quickly in the spring and with all the dry grass, what seems like an innocent fire can rage out of control pretty quickly. He also thanked local fire departments for responding quickly and preventing the fires from getting worse.