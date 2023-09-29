Antigonish County Warden Welcomes Proposed Twinning of Highway 104

Following a public meeting about a proposed twinning of Highway 104 between Taylor`s Road

and Paqtnkek, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron called the transition good news for the area.

During the open house in Heatherton Wednesday, a Nova Scotia Public Works Department official indicated the eleven kilometre twinned section will include one interchange between the east intersection of Dagger Woods and Pomquet Monks Head Road. It will be book-ended by interchanges at Southside Harbour Road and Paqtnkek.

McCarron said the plan also includes a dedicated active transportation lane on one side once completed.

McCarron called it a natural progression to keep moving the twinning east. He also noted the interchange at Paqtnkek was designed with the ability to eventually accommodate more lanes.

Construction is set to start next year, with the completion of the project set for 2029.