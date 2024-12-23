Antigonish County’s Alicia King is the New President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture

Antigonish County native Alicia King is the new president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture. King assumed the presidency following the Association’s 129th Annual General Meeting held recently.

King along with her husband own and operate Six Maples Farm, a seventh-generation family farm raising, beef, sheep, chickens and eggs.

The association indicates in a release that King takes over the presidency at a critical time. King says the role of Nova Scotia’s farms extend far beyond food production. She says they are the backbone of rural economies and play a key part in ensuring a healthy, food-secure future for Nova Scotians. King adds for this to continue, agriculture must be a priority, tackling financial pressures, climate-related risks and access to land. She says the industry is ready to collaborate with partners and government to address these issues and find solutions.