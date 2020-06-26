Antigonish County’s Allie MacDonald named QMJHL’s Top Education Advisor

An Antigonish County native and the Halifax Mooseheads’ Assistant General Manager has been

named by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as it’s top education advisor. Allie MacDonald, who has been the team’s education advisor for the past seven years was recently named the recipient of the Denis-Arsenault Trophy. It’s the first time in the team’s 26-year history that anyone with the franchise has won the honour.

MacDonald says education of its players is something the Mooseheads take seriously.

MacDonald says while he is honoured, this is in many ways a team award.