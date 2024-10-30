Listen Live

Antigonish County’s Christian Gerro named Special Olympics Canada Athlete of the Year

Oct 30, 2024 | Sports

Antigonish County native Christian Gerro has been named Special Olympics Canada’s Athlete of the Year. Gerro has competed in Special Olympics for 19 years in Track and Field, Bowling and Unified Sports.

Each Year, Special Olympics Canada honours two outstanding athletes in the country, one male, one female.

Christian Gerro. (Photo by L’Arche Antigonish)

At the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023, he earned a gold medal in long jump and bronze in the 4 X 100 relay.

Gerro has also medaled multiple times at the Special Olympics Canada National Games and the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Games.


