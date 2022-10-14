Antigonish County’s Christian Gerro to Compete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in 2023

A local resident has been named to the Canadian team that will compete in the Special

Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany next year

Antigonish County’s Christian Gerro will compete in Track and Field in the 100 meters and the standing jump.

Gerro has competed on the national stage twice, representing Nova Scotia at the Special Olympics National Games in Vancouver in 2014 and in Antigonish in 2018.

The Regional Coordinator for Eastern Highlands Special Olympics, which includes Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties, Joan Conrad says Gerro is excited about being named to Team Canada.

Gerro is one of 89 athletes named to Team Canada this week. The Special Olympics World Summer Games will be held in Berlin June 17th-23rd , 2023