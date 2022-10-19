Antigonish County’s Dunns Beach and Monks Head to be Designated as Provincial Parks

Two Antigonish County areas known for sandy beaches, boating, fishing and hiking will be designated as provincial parks.

Dunns Beach and Monks Head, also protected under the Beaches Act since 1976, have long been used by area residents for recreation.

Dunns Beach includes areas of sandy beach, small wetlands and forest. The beach includes critical habitat for the endangered piping plover.

Monks Head is adjacent to the Monks Head Conservation Lands owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The area is home to the common tern, a protected species, and includes areas of sandy beach, softwood and mixed-wood forests, and coastal headlands. A portion of the property, known as the Chez Deslauriers property, is leased to the Pomquet Development Society, which operates a seasonal tearoom, interpretive centre and six-kilometre trail network.