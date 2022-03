While it is still early, Antigonish County Warden Owen MCCarron said the county is projecting to

end the current fiscal year on balance.

As for the upcoming budget, McCarron said the county is pulling the pieces together for the fiscal year-end. He said the county usually has its budget prepared by the end of May. As far as this year`s taxes, McCarron said the collections have been very strong, noting the county has been lucky in that regard for the last number of years.