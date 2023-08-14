Antigonish County’s Gene Fraser Becomes Vice-Chair of Canadian 4-H Foundation

An Antigonish County native is beginning a new role as Vice-Chair of the Canadian 4-H

Foundation.

Gene Fraser, orginally from Ohio, Antigonish County, lives in Manitoba. He spends his summers in Antigonish County. Fraser is a 4-H alumn and has participated in a number of local, provincial, national and international agricultural related associations and boards during his career.

The new chair of the Canadian 4-H Foundation is Alberta’s Ben Graham. His family has a long association with agriculture, as his family has farmed the same land for more than a century.