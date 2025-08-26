Antigonish County’s Harp Publishing Launches New Book “Creating in Dangerous Times” by Celeste Nazeli Snowber

Antigonish County based publisher Harp is launching it’s latest book today.

This new offering is written by Simon Fraser University Education Professor Celeste Nazeli Snowber. Snowber says her new book is entitled “Creating in Dangerous Times”.

Snowber says creativity can take on many forms, and the book is an invitation to explore that.

Snowber says her book includes a series of poetic meditations to inspire us to return to our birthright, to create. She says there can be restrictions to creativity, including outer forces such as limitations to funding for a project to internal constraints; your inner critic. She says her book is like a reference guide that you can return to from time to time.

A book launch will be held this afternoon at the Coady Gardens at St. FX University’s Coady Institute at 2 p.m. followed by a book signing at the People’s Place Library.