Antigonish County’s Hugh Thompson, Ingrid Risk, and Mary-Colin Chisholm win at Merritt Awards

Several people with ties to Antigonish Town and County were honoured Monday night in Halifax in the annual Robert Merritt Awards, recognizing excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia. Hugh Thompson won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the 2017 Festival Antigonish production Kingfisher Days.

Ingrid Risk won a Merritt Award for Outstanding Lighting Design for the Neptune Theatre Production “Snake in the Grass”.

Mary-Colin Chisholm was named winner of the Legacy Award, honouring outstanding contribution to professional theatre in the province. Chisholm is an actor, director, writer and co-founder of Frankie Productions and LunaSea Theatre. As an actor, she has appeared in more than 100 plays, many of them new works.