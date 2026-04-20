Antigonish County’s Katie MacIntosh says Being Part of a Science Mission to Antarctica a Life-Changing Experience

Antigonish County native Katie MacIntosh says going to Antarctica on a science mission has been a life-changing experience, and she’s hoping to go back.

MacIntosh was part of a four week expedition of 25 women from nine countries that travelled to Antarctica in February.

MacIntosh, who works in project management for a subsea engineering and energy company in the United Kingdom, was the lead hydrographer for this mission.

As hydrographer, MacIntosh was responsible for the R-O-V submersible program. An R-O-V is a remotely operated vehicle, measuring almost one meter by one meter in size and is capable of exploring under the surface up to 200 metres deep.

MacIntosh says the robot also observed ice movements and glacial retreat. MacIntosh took water samples and also did snorkeling with Leopard seals.

MacIntosh will do presentations virtually with 12-year-old students at schools in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island currently studying Blue Curriculum and the United Nation’s Sustainability goals. She’s also to speak in-person to several schools in the U-K.