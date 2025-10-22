Listen Live

Antigonish County’s Sandy Bowman re-elected Mayor of Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Northeastern Alberta

Antigonish County native Sandy Bowman has been re-elected as Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northeastern Alberta.

Bowman won handily in municipal elections this week, capturing more than 90 per cent of the vote.

Sandy Bowman (Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo photo)

Bowman has been a resident of Fort McMurray and business owner in the municipality since 1993. He was inducted into the Wood Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Bowman has extensive volunteer experience, including Sport Chair of both 2015 Western Canada Games and the 2018 Alberta Winter Games.


