Antigonish Craft Beer Festival Declared a Success

The Antigonish Craft Beer Festival was a hit.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre, and CACL Antigonish, hosted the sold out event at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre last weekend. Organizers sold 500 tickets to visitors looking to taste the wares of 14 craft brewers from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Royal Canadian Legion branch manager Alex Cameron said while they are still calculating their final numbers, it looks like the event raised over $10,000.

Cameron said they are looking at putting on a similar event in the future, perhaps in the fall, which could be another craft beer event to coincide with Octoberfest but they may look at doing wine and cider as well. While there is always a learning curve, he said they hope to make the next event bigger and better.