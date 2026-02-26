Antigonish Culture Alive asks Local Residents for their Input on Antigonight

Antigonish Culture Alive is looking for input from residents on the 2026 edition of Antigonight. ACA is asking people to fill out an online survey by March 10.

ACA coordinator Melisa Kuipers said this will be the 16th year for Antigonight and the organizers want to be able to evolve and change with the times.

Questions will include what times people would like to see events take place and the types of installations or workshops people want to see or learn about.

An in-person community consultation is scheduled for Thursday, March 5th, from 6-8 p.m. at the Antigonish Town and County Library’s Community Room. People can find the survey on the Antigonish Culture Alive web site.

Kuipers said they are always looking for volunteers to join the team and those folks are asked to reach out as well.