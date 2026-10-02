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Antigonish Culture Alive extends the call for submissions for the 2026 Town of Antigonish mural

Oct 2, 2026 | Local News

Antigonish Culture Alive extended the call for submissions for the 2026 Town of Antigonish mural until October 7. Nova Scotian artists can apply, with preference given to Antigonish residents.  
 
This year’s public arts commission recognizes the 50th anniversary of Antigonish Creative Dance Association. The chosen artist receives $4000 for their final design and creation, or $5000-$7000 for a painted mural.  
 
Melissa Kuipers, arts coordinator with Antigonish Culture Alive, said the town began partnering with ACA on the murals in 2022.  
 
 
Interested parties are asked to email submissions to admin@antigonishculturealive.ca or visit antigonishculturealive.ca  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.