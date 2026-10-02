Antigonish Culture Alive extends the call for submissions for the 2026 Town of Antigonish mural

Antigonish Culture Alive extended the call for submissions for the 2026 Town of Antigonish mural until October 7. Nova Scotian artists can apply, with preference given to Antigonish residents.

This year’s public arts commission recognizes the 50th anniversary of Antigonish Creative Dance Association. The chosen artist receives $4000 for their final design and creation, or $5000-$7000 for a painted mural.

Melissa Kuipers, arts coordinator with Antigonish Culture Alive, said the town began partnering with ACA on the murals in 2022.