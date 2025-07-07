Antigonish Culture Alive Offers Free Activities on July 11th

Antigonish Culture Alive (ACA) is offering a pair of free activities on July 11 at the community room of the People`s Place Library.

From 10-11, Kids age 6-9 can create a puppet from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with Create a Puppet, Tell a Story, while from 2-4 p.m., youth age 10-14 can learn how to make a collage with Collage Tales, Stories in Pieces.

Cassie MacDonald, Antigonight Art After Dark festival coordinator and ACA arts coordinator, said ACA is the local arts council that coordinates the Antigonight Art After Dark Festival, adding the free programs at the library are part of the pre-festival summer programming.

People are asked to register by emailing antigonightartfest@gmail.com

MacDonald said they will continue to offer programs through the library over the summer and people can find out more by following their social media.