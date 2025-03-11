Antigonish Culture Alive Planning “All You Need is Cake” Fundraiser

Antigonish Culture Alive (ACA) is hosting its annual fundraiser, All You Need is Cake on Wednesday, March 26, from 6:00-9:00 pm at Candid Brewing Company. Tickets are available at Candid Brewing Company and the Antigonish 5 to $1.

Cassie MacDonald, arts coordinator for ACA, noted this is the third annual fundraiser of this kind for the local arts group. She called it a cake-off, with games, crafts, comedy and an auction to raise money for arts and culture programming in Antigonish. ACA coordinates and host the annual Anti-Gonight art after dark festivals in Antigonish, so some of the funding will go there along with other free arts and culture programming available in the year.

The afternoon will include cake art battles, donated cake auctions, live music, and improv games. MacDonald noted the first two cake related events were really popular and they decided to move in from February to a celebration of Spring. The theme for this year is “Celebrate Spring!” and attendees are invited to dress in their best spring-themed attire for a chance to win the ‘Sweetest Dressed’ Prize.