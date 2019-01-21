Antigonish dealing with Flooding in Several Parts of the Town

Flooding affected a number of Areas in the town of Antigonish last night.

Kate Gorman, marketing and communications officer with the Town of Antigonish, said the main areas experiencing flooding included parts of Braemore Avenue, the end of Court Street, St. Andrew’s Street, Whidden’s Trailer Park, and the currently closed Creighton Lane, which includes the parking lot behind Main Street

Gorman said the town is continuing to monitor the situation. She said water levels are receding and ice is out of the main channels. They are waiting for the water levels to go down before looking at the removal of any major ice.

The town plans to re-evaluate Creighton Lane at 1:30 p.m., noting public works is tidying up the parking lot and removing major ice chunks from the pavement.