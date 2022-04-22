Antigonish Deputy Mayor William Cormier says Efforts are Being Made to Answer Questions about a Possible Consolidation

With community sessions on the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish

set to resume next week, Antigonish Deputy Mayor William Cormier said they are trying to provide information and answer questions.

Sometimes, Cormier said, it can be divisive to ask people if they are for or against something. He said the sessions and the antigonish.ca web site are able to fill people in on the topic.

Cormier said some people have asked why not keep the status quo or why is looking at consolidation, adding councillors have to be able to answer that question.