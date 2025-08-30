Antigonish County District RCMP Seek a Pictou County Man

Antigonish County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

46-year-old Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Pictou County, is wanted in relation to weapons, assault, threats and fail to comply charges.

Nickerson is described as 6-feet tall, and 270 pounds. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Nickerson and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Nickerson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.