Antigonish Early Childhood Educator receives National Award

A local early childhood educator recently received national recognition for her work with local kids.

Michelle MacKenzie with the Red Apple Children’s Centre in Antigonish was one of 70 Canadian educators to get a Prime Minister Award to excellence in early childhood education. A press release states each award showed innovative thinking in their educational practices, motivating both students and colleagues to pursue excellence.



MacKenzie said she was nominated by directors, parents, and co-educators at the Red Apple Centre, calling the award an honor and a bit of a shock. She previously recevied a Caring at Work Award from the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Nova Scotia.

MacKenzie said she sees the award as a launching point and not a finish line, adding she will strive to continue learning and growing as she believes in being a lifelong learner. At the Red Apple Children’s Centre, she said, they see children as capable learners. Through play creativity, and connection, the educators nurture curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning.