Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Chair Mike MacDonald says Applications This Year are on Par with the Previous Winter Season

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund continues to collect funds this winter.

Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund chair Mike MacDonald said they have around 350 files, with close to 300 of them already through the process and 50 are still to come. He noted that the number might grow before winters end, adding they are on par compared to last year when it comes to applications.

Donations to the Fuel Fund can be made online at www.canadahelps.org or by mail to Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 1425, Antigonish B2G 2L7. You can also e-transfer at mikepdmacd@yahoo.ca