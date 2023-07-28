Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund helped around 200 families over the last year

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund wrapped up its 15th year of operation on May 31 and is now working on its 16th.

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund chairperson Mike MacDonald said the fund was able to help around 200 families over the previous 12 months. He explained about 120 of those families were electricity customers, 60 or so were oil users, and the rest used hardwood. About two-thirds of the people helped were Antigonish county residents and the rest resided in the town.

With the changes in oil prices over the past winter, MacDonald said the big game changer was the province changing the criteria for its Heating assistance rebate program, noting the fuel fund would not have been able to respond to $2 per litre for heating oil by themselves.

MacDonald said they are always encouraging donations. He said the easiest way to donate is to visit canadahelps.org and select the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund.