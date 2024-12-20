Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Issues Appeal for Donations to Help Area Residents Struggling to Heat their Homes

A local charity that helps Antigonish Town and County residents on low income struggling to heat their homes in winter has launched a fund-raising campaign for the upcoming winter season.

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund traditionally launches their appeal in the lead-up to Christmas. President Mike PD MacDonald says the fund-raising drive has been hampered this year by the postal strike, as many of their regular donors send cheques to support the fund.

He’s hopeful that now that the mail is moving again, cheques from their donors will be coming in

Donations can be mailed to the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund at PO Box 1425, Antigonish. Postal code is B2G 2L7.