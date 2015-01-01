Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Launches annual Fundraising Campaign

A group that assists Antigonish Town and County residents on low income struggling to heat their homes has launched their annual fundraising campaign.

The Chair of the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Mike MacDonald says it has sent out Christmas cards with a flyer to about 300 donors.

MacDonald says last year, close to 90 per cent of those who received the cards made a contribution to the fund.

MacDonald says each winter the Fuel Fund supports 250 to 300 households, who heat their homes with electricity and oil.