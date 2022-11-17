Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Preparing to Help this Winter

An organization that helps Antigonish Town and County residents on low income struggling to heat their homes in winter has launched a fund-raising campaign for the upcoming season.

The President of the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund Mike MacDonald says they traditionally launch an appeal to the community in the lead-up to Christmas. It includes sending Christmas cards to about 400 donors. He says historically, the response to that mail out is terrific.

MacDonald says on average, the Fuel Fund supports about 200 households each winter, who heat their homes with electricity, oil or wood.

Donations to the Fuel Fund can be made online at www.canadahelps.org or by mail to Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund, P. O. Box 1425, Antigonish B2G 2L7