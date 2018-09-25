Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund receives support from 100 Women Who Care

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund received a boost from a community group last week.

One Hundred Women Who Care selected the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund as the recipient of this quarter’s donation from the group. Other nominees in the running were CACL Antigonish and St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation.

100 Women Who Care Antigonish co-chair Sheri MacGregor said the group meets four times a year. During those meetings they hear three groups offer a presentation on what they would do if they received funding. All the members vote separately and whenever someone joins, they get to nominate a potential recipient.

MacGregor said there is no total available as there is still funding to come but she did say it will be over $7,000. She said they are accepting new members, noting they haven’t hit their 100 mark yet.