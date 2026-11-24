A fund-raising campaign to assist Antigonish Town and County residents on low income struggling to heat their homes this winter is underway.

The campaign is being coordinated by the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund. It traditionally launches their appeal during the lead-up to Christmas. This is the Fuel Fund’s 19th winter.

President Mike PD MacDonald says it will be another challenging winter for some as the price of oil remains high.

MacDonald expects around 250 families will seek assistance who heat their homes by oil, electricity and firewood.

To donate funds you can do so electronically at canadahelps.org, or e-transfer at mikepdmacd@yahoo.ca.

You can also call Mike at 902-863-8737.