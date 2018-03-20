Antigonish Farmers’ Market Approaches Town Council for support for New Home

The Antigonish Farmers’ Market made a presentation at last night’s regular monthly Antigonish Town Council Meeting looking for support for a new permanent year-round home.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the council is a firm believer in the Farmers’ Market, adding small business plays a great role in the town’s economy, and there’s nothing is more grassroots than the Farmer’s Market.

She said the town will be looking closely at their budget to see how much support they can provide.