Antigonish Farmer's Market is closed this Saturday - the online market is still available.
The province has announced in-class learning will return to schools outside the Halifax and Sydney areas next week. More on the story by following this link to the news section of the 989XFM web site: https://bit.ly/3bZkuom
Province announces Five Phase Reopening Plan4:41 pm | Read Full Article
During an update detailing the province’s reopening plan, chief medical health Dr. Robert Strang said the plan is based on data not dates. Phase 1 begins on Wednesday on June 2 and will be in effect for at least two weeks. In Phase 1, outdoor gathering limits will be a consistent group of 10, with the indoor […]
Schools outside the Sydney and Halifax areas to return to In...4:24 pm | Read Full Article
As part of its reopening plan, the province announced students outside of Sydney and Halifax will return to school next week. In-person classes will resume Wednesday, June 2, at all Nova Scotia public and private schools outside of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Sydney. Also on June 2, licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes […]
Sports Roundup – May 245:59 am | Read Full Article
Three games into the N-H-L postseason and the Edmonton Oilers are already on the brink of elimination. The Winnipeg Jets have a 3-0 series lead after a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory. Down 4-1, the Jets stormed back with three goals in the third before Nikolaj Ehlers scored the O-T winner. Canadian Dillon Brooks put […]