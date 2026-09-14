Antigonish Film Festival Set for September 25th and 26th

Plans are well underway for the Antigonish Film Festival.

It will be held on Friday, September 25th and Saturday, September 26th. On the 25th from 6 to 9 pm at St. FX University’s Immaculata Hall, there’s a short film festival, with 10 Antigonish-connected short films, and another 10 films from the 48-Hour Film Challenge last December.

On Saturday, September 26th from 6 to 9 pm at the Schwartz Auditorium, two productions will feature talent both on and off the screen from the Antigonish area. One is Please Fix Me, a 12 minute film about a woman who would rather be inside another woman’s perfect skin than face her own feelings in therapy. The other is the 74 minute documentary called the “The Great Amherst Haunting” about the 1878 paranormal case of Esther Cox in Amherst.

One of the organizers of the festival, David Overmars hopes the festival will encourage more local residents to explore filmmaking.

Saturday will feature a Question and Answer Session with producers Mariah Macdonald and Mark Macdonald, both with Antigonish roots and other members of filmmaking teams.

Admission for the two nights is free.