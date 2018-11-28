Antigonish Firefighters battle fire at an Apartment Building

Local firefighters dealt with a blaze in town yesterday.

Antigonish Fire Department members responded to a fire involving a two unit residential apartment building at 25 Northview Drive.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. A release from the department stated 23 firefighters fought the fire.

One occupant of the building who was home at the time of the fire escaped unharmed. After the fire was extinguished firefighters were able to establish the origin of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen and is believed to be accidental. The main floor received fire damage and the basement unit received some smoke damage.

The local Canadian Red Cross provided assistance and services to those residents affected by the fire.

The release also stated it can’t be determined if the building had working smoke alarms.

A release from the Canadain Red Cross stated the fire displaced a family of three.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for the next few days, plus purchases of winter clothing, food and other basics for the woman and her two teenaged sons. The release also stated the trio lost almost all their belongings.