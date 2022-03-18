Antigonish Food Bank Grateful for Generosity of Local Residents

Tom Montrose, president of the Antigonish Community Food Bank thanked everyone who has helped out over the last number of years.

The local foodbank helps about 350 families a month, with an average of two kids per family.

When asked if they saw an uptick in clients over the last little while, Montrose said it’s unpredictable. For instance, last week they saw 50 people come in on a Thursday while they had 18 on Tuesday. He said they serve each family every three weeks, noting they offer a fair amount of food.

Meanwhile, the local food bank is still looking for a new home. Montrose said they had planned on expanding their current location at College Street but current bylaws mean they will have to change spots.

The easiest way to donate to the food bank is to drop supplies off at the facility at 166 college, be it in monetary form or with non-perishable food items. You can also visit the food bank’s facebook page