Antigonish Food Bank Grows

The Antigonish Food Bank is expanding.

The chair of the Food Bank, Gordon Brenton says it is adding a new section to the building.

The addition is expected to be completed in a couple of months. Brenton says local businesses have been generous in assisting with the expansion.

In it’s day to day operations, Brenton says several local food retailers, including Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart have been generous in donating food, including meat and fish in what’s called the After Harvest program.

The food bank has 400 clients. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 75 new clients. About 75 to 80 clients a week access the food bank for support.