Antigonish Food Bank Noticing an Increase in Demand for Service

One of the leads with a local food bank says he has seen a recent uptick in the number of people looking for service.

Tom Montrose, president of the Antigonish Community Food Bank, said the local facility helps between 350 and 400 residents a month, noting things picked up a bit over the last few months with fuel prices on the rise. When asked about the status of donations to the facility, Montrose said it warms his heart, adding he appreciates the work of Sobey`s and Superstore for their Second Harvest initiative.

The Antigonish Community Food Bank is located at 166 College Street.