Antigonish Fuel Fund and Antigonish Community Food Bank to be Support through Delightful December

For the fourth year in a row, the Town of Antigonish is offering support to the Antigonish Fuel Fund and Antigonish Community Food bank though it’s Delightful December initiative. In the past, the initiative saw the town donate revenue collected through the town’s parking meters in December.

This year, the town decided to donate $3,000 to each group now. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said both organizations work hard to help the most vulnerable residents of the community.

Last year, over $3,000 went to the food bank and fuel fund. Any overages collected though the paid parking will also go to the two groups.