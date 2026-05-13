Antigonish Golf and Country Club marks 100 Years

The Antigonish Golf and Country Club officially marked its 100th year recently. A number of dignitaries were on hand to congratulate the club on its milestone.

The club has grown over the years, including modernization in the 1960’s, expansion to an 18 hole course in 1991 and a new 15th hole last year.

The Vice President of Golf Nova Scotia, Jill MacDonald, says she was struck by what she was heard from club members about what the course means to them.

MacDonald echoed comments by Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson about the physical and mental health benefits of golf. MacDonald says she joined the sport late in life after losing a leg to cancer and it has done wonders for her.

MacDonald congratulated the club for receiving the First Tee National Facility Award, for significant growth in membership in the junior golf program.