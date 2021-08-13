Antigonish Green Party candidate Will Fraser says Health Care, Housing and the Environment are the Top Issues with Voters

Antigonish Green Party candidate Will Fraser says health care, housing and the environment are

the three issues he hears most often from voters in this election campaign.

Fraser says residents are worried about accessing a family doctor and medical care in general. Fraser says some family doctors are contemplating retirement and there’s uncertainty what will happen when these physicians step down.

Fraser says there’s also concern about housing affordabilty.

Fraser says voters are also concerned about the consequences of climate change and they want action to be taken.

Fraser say a challenge he faces is convincing voters the Greens are more than just a one issue party. Fraser says the Greens have a full platform that not only addresses the environment but also housing, health care, the economy and education.