Antigonish group looking to establish the longest pride flag in the province

A local community group aims to paint what they think will be the longest Pride flag in the province.

Andrew Murray said the idea is to paint the 160-foot guardrail Fence on St. Ninian’s Street adjacent to Cairn Park in the pride colours, with the Town of Antigonish sponsoring the group through the purchase of paint. Murray said they are hoping to start the work this weekend to get the sign ready for the Antigonish Highland Games.

During last week’s regular council meeting, it was noted the only time the town receives complaints about the various flags it flies during the year, is when they fly the Pride flag. Murray, who became the province’s first openly gay town councillor in 2016, said it was surprising to learn that fact, particularly in this day and age.

Given the currently geo-political climate when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Murray said it’s an appropriate time for such a display.