Antigonish/Guysborough Spring Job Fair to be Held March 26th at East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish

It’s back again.

The 2025 Antigonish/Guysborough Spring Job Fair will run Wednesday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish. Hosted by Nova Scotia Works Career Connections, the annual event connects local employers with folks looking for something new.

Ann MacGregor, Career Connections employer engagement specialist, said over 25 employers and service providers are set to attend the event, adding there is still room for a few more exhibitors.

She called it a great opportunity for people to get out and meet employers face to face. She suggested folks bring resumes, and any questions ahead of the event can be asked at or directed to the three offices in Antigonish, Guysborough, and Pictou. Any employers who want to take part can reach out to employer engagement specialist Kim Avery at careerconnections.ca