Antigonish Heritage Museum Developing a New exhibit on local Immigrant Communities

The Antigonish Heritage Museum is working on a new exhibit for the summer titled Immigrant

Voices.

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator of the museum, said people often come to the museum to learn about Mi`kmaq, Acadians, Scots, Loyalists, and African Nova Scotians but the story of the local community is one of even greater diversity.

The plan for the new exhibit is to tell the stories of immigrant communities.

MacKenzie said they are seeking the public involvement, noting they are looking for photos and artifacts, and shared stories to help illustrate the diversity of the communities that developed in the area.

The exhibition will launch in late June, on our around Canadian Multicultural Day, and will be on display at the Antigonish Heritage Museum through the fall of 2023. Anyone interested in collaborating on the project, or wishing to learn more, can contact the Museum at antheritage@parl.ns.ca or (902) 863-6160